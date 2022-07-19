Tough pool for Fiji in OFC U-19 World Cup qualifiers

[Photo Credit: OFC]

Fiji has been grouped in a tough pool for the OFC Under-19 World Cup qualifiers.

The Ronil Lal coached side will play Tahiti, Papua New Guinea and Tonga in group B.

In group A are Cook Islands, American Samoa, Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

Samoa, Vanuatu and New Caledonia make up group C.

The qualifiers will take place on the 7th of September in Tahiti.

The top two teams will qualify for another qualifying round in Indonesia next year.