Tough O-League pool for Rewa

Glamada Rewa has been drawn in a tough pool with defending champion Hienghene Sports and nine-time winners Auckland City in the OFC Champions League next month.

The Delta Tigers are in Group B with the two top clubs plus Nikao Sokattak FC of Cook Islands.

Tahiti’s AS Vénus, Vanuatu’s Galaxy FC, Papua New Guinea’s Lae City FC and first-time entrants Central Coast FC are in group A is.

The winners and runners-up from each group will make the semi-finals.

The last time a club in the OFC region were crowned continental champions was in 2019, making the return of this marquee competition even more anticipated than usual.

This year’s group and knockout stages of the O-League will be contested in New Zealand in August.

The dates and venues will be confirmed shortly.

Meanwhile, Rewa will continue its campaign in the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

The side is part of the triple-header at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori on Sunday, starting at 11.30am between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu, at 1.30pm Suva battles Ba and Rewa takes on Labasa at 3.30pm.

In another game on Sunday, Lautoka takes on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm and at Lawaqa Park, Nadroga hosts Nadi at 3pm.

Tonight Nadroga and Navua play their round 10 fixture at 7pm at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.