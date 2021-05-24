Tough game awaits Tailevu Naitasiri

Tailevu Naitasiri has a tough task at hand, facing neighbors Rewa in round three of the Digicel Premier League.

The two teams are no stranger to each other as current Tailevu Naitasiri coach, Nigel Khan was the former mentor of Rewa football.

Some players who played for Rewa last season are now part of the ‘Sky Blues’ set-up including Epeli Valevou, goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau, Mohammed Naizal and Usaia Tadu.

Khan says they know the caliber of the Delta Tigers which means they have to bring their ‘A’ game on Sunday.

“Rewa is a team full of good players, good bench and they have been playing in this league for a while. This league is not easy, it’s tough and I think the boys have found that out. With Rewa we just have to do our best.”

Khan says the players can’t afford to be complacent against the Marika Rodu coached side and they will need to capitalize on every opportunity.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 BA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

Sunday’s match kicks off at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Before this, Nasinu faces Nadi at the same venue at 2pm.

You can watch these two matches plus the final of the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship at 12pm live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Meanwhile, the women’s IDC starts tomorrow at 3pm with Rewa facing Tailevu Naitasiri, followed by Nadroga and Suva at 5.30pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.



