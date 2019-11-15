Tough football season awaits

Competition has intensified in the sport of football in the country according to Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel.

Patel has sent out a stern warning to all district teams to stay on their toes this season.

While speaking at the official launch of the 2020 Vodafone Premier League season in Nadi yesterday, Patel acknowledged the intensity of competition and acknowledged the former player.

Patel has also given reassurance to all football lovers in Fiji that there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years.

The Fiji FA President also welcomed the Navua football team in the Premier Division.

‘They have toiled hard to come on board from senior to the premier division, and we hope they will create a lot of upsets as that teams in football does create upsets. So the teams that are thinking that they are set, its Navua, please be wary of Navua’.

The 2020 VPL season will start next weekend and fixtures will be released soon.