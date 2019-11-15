Tough clash ahead for Nasinu

AMPS Industries Nasinu football side knows it will be a tough clash today as they take on Rewa in the Vodafone Premier League match at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The side plans to bounce back with a win over the Delta Tigers after holding Lautoka to a one-all draw last week.

Currently ranked sixth in the VPL standings, the Giants Killers need a win to maintain their place in the premier division.

Nasinu Head Coach Tagi Vonolagi says they have adjusted their style of play to match their opponent.

“Rewa has been a team that has played together for quite a while and they have some national reps there which is a bonus for them and they have a good coach. Their style of play is different from our style of play and that is one area we want to work on”

In today’s matches, Nadi takes on Lautoka at 1pm at Prince Charles Park, Rewa battles Nasinu at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park and Flow Valves Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3 pm.