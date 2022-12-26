Tottenham World Cup stars may be rested

[Source: BBC Sports]

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has suggested he will only select players who were not involved in the World Cup for his side’s English Premier League match against Brentford.

The Premier League resumes tomorrow just eight days after the World Cup final in Qatar.

Conte has already stated that his players who were involved in the final including France’s Hugo Lloris and Argentina’s Cristian Romero will not face the Bees.

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss Monday’s lunchtime kick-off due to suspension but has also been nursing a minor hamstring issue.

The same injury will sideline Richarlison for a month – he picked it up playing for Brazil in Qatar and Lucas Moura’s problem with his tendon continues.

