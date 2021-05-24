Tottenham wins, Leeds in trouble

Tottenham has inflicted another damaging blow to Leeds’ hopes of staving off Premier League relegation, thrashing them 4-nil this morning.

Spurs broke the deadlock after just ten minutes with Matt Doherty to sweep home. Dejan Kulusevski drilled in the visitors’ second before Harry Kane’s composed finish made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark.

Son Heung-min compounded Leeds’ misery in the second half when he latched on to Kane’s ball over the top of the home defence and beat Illan Meslier with a smart finish.

Robin Koch and Raphinha struck the woodwork for Leeds and Stuart Dallas should have scored a consolation prior to Spurs’ fourth, but the hosts rarely looked capable of forging a route back into the game as Spurs continued to carve out opportunities on the counter-attack.

The result lifts Tottenham to within five points of fourth-placed Manchester United, while Leeds are now just two points above the bottom three.