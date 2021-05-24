Football
Tottenham wins, Leeds in trouble
February 27, 2022 2:42 am
Tottenham has inflicted another damaging blow to Leeds’ hopes of staving off Premier League relegation, thrashing them 4-nil this morning.
Spurs broke the deadlock after just ten minutes with Matt Doherty to sweep home.
Son Heung-min compounded Leeds’ misery in the second half when he latched on to Kane’s ball over the top of the home defence and beat Illan Meslier with a smart finish.
Robin Koch and Raphinha struck the woodwork for Leeds and Stuart Dallas should have scored a consolation prior to Spurs’ fourth, but the hosts rarely looked capable of forging a route back into the game as Spurs continued to carve out opportunities on the counter-attack.
The result lifts Tottenham to within five points of fourth-placed Manchester United, while Leeds are now just two points above the bottom three.