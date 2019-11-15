Tottenham, Valencia knocked out of Champions League

Home

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 11, 2020 10:03 am
RB Leipzig celebrate after qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals [Source: Champions League]

Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League campaign came to an end as they were well beaten by RB Leipzig 3-0 in the second leg of the last 16.

The German club – who were only formed 10 years ago – led 1-0 from the first leg in London and Marcel Sabitzer’s double at the Red Bull Arena put Leipzig in control.

Emil Forsberg scored with his first touch after coming off the bench to give Leipzig a 4-0 aggregate win.

In another match played today, Atalanta eased into the Champions League quarter-finals as Josip Ilicic hit four goals against Valencia, in the first match of the competition to be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In tomorrows matches, PSG will take on Dortmund, while Liverpool will play Atletico Madrid.

Both the games will take place at 8am.

[Source: BBC]

