Tottenham through to FA Cup 5th round after beating Southampton

Tottenham battled past Southampton in a thrilling FA Cup fourth-round replay to set up a home tie against Norwich City.

They beat Southampton 3-2.

The goals for the spurs were scored by Stephens, Lucas Moura and Son Heung Min.

“We didn’t play our best but the result is the most important and we’re in the next round.” 💬 Sonny on tonight’s win.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/IdjtOW6rvY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2020



Both teams were locked at 1-1 at the halftime mark.