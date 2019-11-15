Tottenham thrashes Man United, Arsenal beats Sheffield Utd

The Tottenham Hotspur football side thrashed Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford.

This was Tottenham’s biggest win at Old Trafford and matches their record home win over United, 6-1 in September 1932.

Jose Mourinho returned to Manchester United and humiliated his former club as Tottenham came from behind to record a famous Old Trafford win.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored twice, with Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also on target as 10-man United suffered a defeat on a par with their 6-1 thrashing at home by Manchester City in 2011.

It meant it was not only the heaviest defeat since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took temporary charge in December 2018, but also the largest United have suffered since Ed Woodward took over as executive vice-chairman in 2013.

The result leaves United 16th in the Premier League, with newly promoted Fulham and West Brom the only clubs with a worse goal difference.

Only West Brom have conceded more than their 11 goals.

United were completely outplayed, even before they were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Anthony Martial dragged his hand across Erik Lamela’s face in reaction to an elbow in his neck.

In contrast, Tottenham moved up to fifth after emerging from a packed schedule of five games in 11 days in three competitions with a creditable four wins and a draw – their last two games have had five-goal winning margins.

In another interesting match played this morning, Arsenal scored two quick-fire team goals to extend Sheffield United’s point-less start to the Premier League season – although the Blades did manage their first goal.

The Gunners beat Sheffield 2-1 as it did not really get going until the 60th minute when Bukayo Saka celebrated his first England call-up with a header from Hector Bellerin’s cross.

Three minutes later they doubled their lead with Nicolas Pepe’s good run and finish into the bottom corner – finishing off a move with 19 passes.

They looked completely in control until David McGoldrick curled home the Blades’ first league goal of the season.

But it was not enough to affect the outcome and United have now lost seven consecutive top-flight games for the first time since 1975.

Arsenal move onto six points from three games, having lost 3-1 to champions Liverpool last Monday.

In other match, Wolves defeated Fulham 1-nil.

