Tottenham thrashes Crystal Palace in EPL

| @BBCWorld
March 8, 2021 7:32 am
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for Tottenham [Source: Premier League/Twitter]

Gareth Bale and Harry Kane both scored twice to inspire Tottenham to a third consecutive Premier League win at the expense of Crystal Palace.

Spurs demolished Crystal Palace 4-1 this morning.

On-loan Real Madrid forward Bale opened the scoring with a tap-in from Kane’s cross and heading in a superb second from another assist from the England forward.

Kane, who had played the role of provider, opened his account for the evening with a curling 20-yard effort into the top left corner and then dispatched Son Heung-min’s cut-back to register his 24th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

The result lifts Tottenham up to sixth in the table and they are now just two points off a top-four place, with Palace remaining in 13th.

