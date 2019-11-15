Tottenham takes top spot in EPL after beating Man City

Tottenham forced its way into the top of the English Premier League after beating Manchester City 2-nil at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso scored a goal each for Tottenham’s maximum points.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has moved to second spot, two points behind Tottenham after defeating Newcastle 2-nil.

An own goal by Federico Fernandez and a Tammy Abraham strike secured a fifth successive victory for Chelsea in all competitions.

In other premier league match played this morning, Brighton edged Aston Villa 2-1.