Football

Tottenham takes top spot in EPL after beating Man City

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
November 22, 2020 6:07 am
Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring for Tottenham [Source: Premier League]

Tottenham forced its way into the top of the English Premier League after beating Manchester City 2-nil at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso scored a goal each for Tottenham’s maximum points.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has moved to second spot, two points behind Tottenham after defeating Newcastle 2-nil.

An own goal by Federico Fernandez and a Tammy Abraham strike secured a fifth successive victory for Chelsea in all competitions.

In other premier league match played this morning, Brighton edged Aston Villa 2-1.

 

