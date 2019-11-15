Football
Tottenham takes top spot in EPL after beating Man City
November 22, 2020 6:07 am
Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring for Tottenham [Source: Premier League]
Tottenham forced its way into the top of the English Premier League after beating Manchester City 2-nil at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso scored a goal each for Tottenham’s maximum points.
Chelsea, on the other hand, has moved to second spot, two points behind Tottenham after defeating Newcastle 2-nil.
An own goal by Federico Fernandez and a Tammy Abraham strike secured a fifth successive victory for Chelsea in all competitions.
In other premier league match played this morning, Brighton edged Aston Villa 2-1.
