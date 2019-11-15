Home

Tottenham survive late scare to reach FA Cup fourth round

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 15, 2020 8:14 am
Tottenham players celebrate [Source: Tottenham]

Tottenham gained a hard-fought victory over Championship side Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Spurs were gifted a second-minute lead when Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias passed the ball to Giovani lo Celso, who cut inside a challenge and scored.

Lamela doubled the hosts’ advantage after 15 minutes when he flicked the ball past Mejias after a fine run.

George Saville pulled one back late on for Boro with a low strike from 20 yards out, but it was not enough.

Middlesbrough substitute Rudy Gestede had a chance to force extra-time but he could only head over the bar from eight yards as Spurs held on for the win.

Tottenham, who have won the FA Cup eight times, will play at Southampton in the fourth round later this month.

In another replay, Newcastle defeated Rochdale 4-1 to advance to the fourth round.

Newcastle, who have not gone beyond the fourth round since 2006, will host League One Oxford United in the next round.

[Source: BBC]

 

