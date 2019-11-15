Football
Tottenham survive late scare to reach FA Cup fourth round
January 15, 2020 8:14 am
Tottenham players celebrate [Source: Tottenham]
Tottenham gained a hard-fought victory over Championship side Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay.
Spurs were gifted a second-minute lead when Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias passed the ball to Giovani lo Celso, who cut inside a challenge and scored.
🇦🇷 @LoCelsoGiovani bags his first goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in style! 🔥#THFC ⚪️ #COYS
pic.twitter.com/La7X6VJa8L
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2020
Lamela doubled the hosts’ advantage after 15 minutes when he flicked the ball past Mejias after a fine run.
Coco pops up with a beauty! 💥👌#THFC ⚪️ #COYS
pic.twitter.com/Xu3zGHhtk2
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2020
George Saville pulled one back late on for Boro with a low strike from 20 yards out, but it was not enough.
“We played so well from the first minute.”
Jose on tonight’s win against Boro.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/431VFzpV3q
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2020
Middlesbrough substitute Rudy Gestede had a chance to force extra-time but he could only head over the bar from eight yards as Spurs held on for the win.
🗣️ @JanVertonghen has his say on tonight’s victory over Middlesbrough.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/eG8dKtq2za
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2020
Tottenham, who have won the FA Cup eight times, will play at Southampton in the fourth round later this month.
In another replay, Newcastle defeated Rochdale 4-1 to advance to the fourth round.
Newcastle, who have not gone beyond the fourth round since 2006, will host League One Oxford United in the next round.
[Source: BBC]