Tottenham forward Son Heung-min begins a three-game ban tomorrow when they take on Brighton in an English Premier League match.
This after the club failed with an appeal against the red card he received in their defeat by Chelsea.
Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies remain out.
Brighton have no new injury concerns although the squad is expected to be rotated with this the first of two games in three days.
