Tottenham edges Watford to move to fifth place

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 2, 2022 5:18 am

Davinson Sanchez scored a 96th-minute winner for Tottenham to edge Watford 1-nil this morning at Vicarage Road.

The Spurs are now on track for a Premier League top-four placing with a last-gasp victory over struggling Wartford.

Defender Sanchez headed in from Son Heung-min’s cross as Antonio Conte continued his unbeaten league starts with Tottenham, who climbed to fifth in the table.

The game was paused in the closing stages because of a medical emergency in the crowd, leading to eight minutes of stoppage time.

Tottenham reduced the gap to fourth-placed Arsenal to two points, having played two games fewer than their north London rivals, after the Gunners lost 2-1 to leaders Manchester City earlier on Saturday.

[Source: BBC]

