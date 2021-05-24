Tottenham edges Watford to move to fifth place

Davinson Sanchez scored a 96th-minute winner for Tottenham to edge Watford 1-nil this morning at Vicarage Road.

The Spurs are now on track for a Premier League top-four placing with a last-gasp victory over struggling Wartford.

Defender Sanchez headed in from Son Heung-min’s cross as Antonio Conte continued his unbeaten league starts with Tottenham, who climbed to fifth in the table.

The game was paused in the closing stages because of a medical emergency in the crowd, leading to eight minutes of stoppage time.

Tottenham reduced the gap to fourth-placed Arsenal to two points, having played two games fewer than their north London rivals, after the Gunners lost 2-1 to leaders Manchester City earlier on Saturday.

