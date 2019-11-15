Tottenham edged Everton 1-0

Tottenham edged past Everton 1-nil in their English Premier League clash this morning.

A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at half-time when Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris ran over and shoved Son Heung-min in the back.

The South Korea forward tried to react but was pushed down the tunnel by his team-mates, with others having to hold back France World Cup-winning keeper Lloris.

Article continues after advertisement

But the pair put their differences aside at full-time as they shared a warm hug before leaving the pitch.

The win puts Tottenham in eighth place on the EPL ladder and keeps alive their hope of playing in the European Football next season.

The side now sits behind sixth-placed Wolves while Everton stay in 11th place.