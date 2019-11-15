Tottenham beats Arsenal, Bournemouth stuns Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur had to come from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the English Premier League match.

The Gunners kicked off well with a Alexandre Lacazette goal in the 16th minute but their one-nil lead just lasted for three minutes after Son Heung-min equalised.

Both teams were locked at one-all at the breather and Tottenham managed to earn maximum points when Toby Alderweireld scored the winner in the 81st minute.

Article continues after advertisement

This win has forced Tottenham to go above Arsenal to eigth spot with 52 points while the Gunners drop a spot to ninth with 50 points.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a thrilling match played this morning, Bournemouth scored two goals in two minutes to stun Leicester City 4-1.

Bournemouth had to come from behind to upset Leicester.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring in the 23rd minute to give Leicester a one-nil lead.

It took Bournemouth some time to settle and when they did, they did it in style.

Junior Stanislas levelled terms in the 66th minute from the spot kick and a minute later Dominic Solanke scored to take Bournemouth into a 2-1 lead.

Jonny Evans scored an own goal to give Bournemouth a 3-1 lead before Solanke got his double for a 4-1 victory.

This was a good chance for Leicester to go third in the points table and overtake Chelsea but the loss has kept them in fourth place.

In another match played this morning, Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace 2-0 with both goals coming from Trezeguet.