Tottenham back on track

Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele stunning goal against Sheffield United gave his side the much needed 3-1 win in the Premier League today.

Serge Aurier opened the scoring early on when he headed home Son Heung-min’s corner to give Tottenham a 1-nil lead.

🗣️ Jose: “It was a very, very complete performance from Tanguy.” 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗟: ✔️

𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: ✔️

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥: ✔️ Running the show 🍿 🤩#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/Emh1Acdear Article continues after advertisement — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2021



Harry Kane got his 12th league goal of the season just before half-time as Tottenham furthered their lead 2-nil.

“We had to make sure we went with high aggression, high ambition and we definitely did that today.” 🗣️ @HKane #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/OIphZpPnnT — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2021

David McGoldrick halved the deficit with a glancing header in the second half but Ndombele’s stunner made sure there would be no late drama.

The victory moves Tottenham up to fourth before the late Premier League games while Sheffield United remain bottom, 11 points from safety.

[Source: BBC]