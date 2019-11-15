Football
Tottenham 2-0 West Ham: Harry Kane back on scoresheet in derby win
Sky Sports
June 24, 2020 6:30 am
Tottenham 2-0 West Ham. [Source: Sky Sports]
Harry Kane scored his first goal since returning from injury as Tottenham boosted their hopes of European football with a 2-0 win that keeps West Ham deep in relegation trouble.
Tomas Soucek unwittingly bundled into his own net (64) – the ball hitting Davinson Sanchez’s arm in the build-up – to finally gift the breakthrough to a Spurs side that had seen Heung-Min Son denied by VAR at the end of an even first half.
Kane, passionately backed to thrive in a Jose Mourinho team by his manager ahead of kick-off, then raced onto Son’s through-ball and finished smartly (82) on his 200th Premier League appearance for the club.
