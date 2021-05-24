Home

Top Sangam teams through to next round

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 16, 2022 3:50 pm
[Photo Credit: Shivneel Narayan]

Seven teams have booked their round of 16 spots in the TIV Sangam Convention football tournament currently underway in Lautoka.

Leading the charge is defending champion Lautoka who has registered two wins so far.

Teams that have also managed two wins are Nadi, Varoka, Vitogo, Rewa, Navua and Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement


[Photo Credit: Shivneel Narayan]

Namaka, Nasinu and Nadroga also have a good chance of making the top 16 as they have a win and a draw.

There’re seven pools of four teams which means the top two sides from each group plus the two best third finishers will make the elimination round.

Looking at some of the results today, Lautoka 2-0 Valley, Velovelo Wairabetia 1-0 Tagitagi,Navua 1-0 Raviravi,Varoka 6-0 Lomolomo, Sabeto 1-1 Dreketi/Saweni, Suva 1-0 Malolo,Nadi 5-1 Rakiraki,Lomawai 0-0 Nadroga, Nadrala 0-2 Namaka, Dreketi 4-1 Lomolomo, Rewa 1-0 Salovi,Nasinu 2-1 Topline/Banaras, Vitogo 3-0 Tavua,Sabeto/Uciwai 0-0 Nasinu,Malolo 2-1 Western Sydney,Labasa 5-0 Lovu, Nadroga 0-2 Salovi.


[Photo Credit: Shivneel Narayan]

