Top of the table clash in DSL

Nasinu football will be all out to outclass the Digicel Senior League table leaders Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow.

The number one and two on the table battles tomorrow at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

The match was earlier scheduled to be held at the Fiji FA Academy ground but Tailevu Naiatsiri as hosts opted to take the match to Pacific Harbor.

Both teams are unbeaten so far.

The match will be played at 1pm this Saturday.

Meanwhile round five of the Digicel Premier League kicks off on Sunday.

There will be a double header at Churchill Park with Rewa facing Nadroga at 2pm and Lautoka meets Suva at 4pm.

Navua hosts Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre and Nadi battled Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

Both matches will be played at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Nadroga and Lautoka/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.