Top four focus for Jetsetters

Nadi will be in a good position for a top four finish in the Digicel Premier League if it wins its remaining eight matches.

The ‘Green Machine’s’ 1-nil win over Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday moved them to fifth position on the standings with 16 points.

Nadi Coach Viliame Toma says their aim has not changed.

“For us we are aiming for top four, before the game we were fifth on the table and this three points I think we will move a step up.”

Nadi will meet Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

There will be triple header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nasinu at 11.30am, followed by Suva and Ba at 1.30pm, and then Rewa battles Labasa at 3.30pm.

Also on Sunday, Navua takes on Lautoka at Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Nadroga and Navua will play two games this week, starting on Thursday with their round 10 match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 7pm.