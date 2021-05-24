Football
Top favorites to face-off
November 17, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]
The current top two teams on the Digicel Premier League standings Lautoka and Ba will meet this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
Despite having an eight point lead, the Blues want nothing less than a win over Ba.
Lautoka had a convincing 3-1 victory over Nadi last week, but Head Coach Imdad Ali says there is still room for improvement.
Ali says like any team, finishing continues to be a concern and they’ll try to iron this out before they take on the Men In Black.
Lautoka will host Ba on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.
You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.
Three matches will be played on Sunday with a double-header at the ANZ Stadium starting with Navua and Rewa at 1pm and Suva takes on Nadi at 3pm.
You can catch the live commentaries of Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi on Mirchi FM.
In another match, Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|9
|7
|1
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|22
|BA
|9
|4
|2
|3
|12
|8
|+4
|14
|SUVA
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|14
|REWA
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|10
|+1
|13
|LABASA
|7
|2
|5
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|11
|NADI
|10
|2
|5
|3
|11
|15
|-4
|11
|NADROGA
|10
|1
|5
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|8
|NAVUA
|9
|1
|2
|6
|6
|12
|-6
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park