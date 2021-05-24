Top favorites to face-off

The current top two teams on the Digicel Premier League standings Lautoka and Ba will meet this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Despite having an eight point lead, the Blues want nothing less than a win over Ba.

Lautoka had a convincing 3-1 victory over Nadi last week, but Head Coach Imdad Ali says there is still room for improvement.

Ali says like any team, finishing continues to be a concern and they’ll try to iron this out before they take on the Men In Black.

Lautoka will host Ba on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Three matches will be played on Sunday with a double-header at the ANZ Stadium starting with Navua and Rewa at 1pm and Suva takes on Nadi at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 9 7 1 1 14 6 +8 22 BA 9 4 2 3 12 8 +4 14 SUVA 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14 REWA 10 3 4 3 11 10 +1 13 LABASA 7 2 5 0 3 1 +2 11 NADI 10 2 5 3 11 15 -4 11 NADROGA 10 1 5 4 9 14 -5 8 NAVUA 9 1 2 6 6 12 -6 5