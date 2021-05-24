Home

Football

Top favorites to face-off

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 17, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

The current top two teams on the Digicel Premier League standings Lautoka and Ba will meet this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Despite having an eight point lead, the Blues want nothing less than a win over Ba.

Lautoka had a convincing 3-1 victory over Nadi last week, but Head Coach Imdad Ali says there is still room for improvement.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says like any team, finishing continues to be a concern and they’ll try to iron this out before they take on the Men In Black.

Lautoka will host Ba on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Three matches will be played on Sunday with a double-header at the ANZ Stadium starting with Navua and Rewa at 1pm and Suva takes on Nadi at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA9711146+822
BA9423128+414
SUVA10424910-114
REWA103431110+113
LABASA725031+211
NADI102531115-411
NADROGA10154914-58
NAVUA9126612-65
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka-BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa-NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva-NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga-LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

 

