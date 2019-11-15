To play Ba is like climbing Mount Korobaba says Vonolagi

Nasinu Football coach Tagi Vonolagi says playing Ba is like climbing Mount Korobaba.

Nasinu faces the Men in Black at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba.

Vonolagi says although playing Ba is a big challenge, he is optimistic Nasinu will do wonders.

Article continues after advertisement

“It always gives them a big boost when they go and play champions team like Ba. To play Ba is like climbing Mount Korobaba because as we all know, Ba is Ba.”

Vonolagi adds defense will be critical in their match this afternoon as they strive for the three points.

In another VPL match today, Labasa hosts Nadi in the next hour.

On Sunday, Lautoka meet Navua at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm and at the same time Suva host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium.

You can watch the Suva/Rewa match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.