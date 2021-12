Time changes for DPL matches tomorrow

The Fiji Football Association has revised the Digicel Premier League matches tomorrow.

Fiji FA confirms that the Lautoka and Labasa match at Churchill Park has been moved to 1pm instead of 3pm.

This means Suva’s clash with Ba will kick off at 3:30pm instead of 1pm.

There’s a slight time change as well to the lone match at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow between Nadi and Rewa as the new kick-off time will be at 3:30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of Lautoka/Labasa and Suva/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 13 8 3 2 20 10 +10 27 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 BA 13 6 3 4 22 11 +11 21 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 13 4 7 2 8 10 -2 19 NADI 13 3 6 4 13 21 -8 15 NADROGA 13 1 6 6 9 20 -11 9 NAVUA 13 1 3 9 8 20 -12 6