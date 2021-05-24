Home

Football

Time changes for DPL games

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 4:06 pm

Changes have been made to Sunday’s Digicel Premier League matches.

The times for all games have been moved forward an hour.

This means the match between Rewa and Ba scheduled for 1pm will be played at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

All matches planned to kick-off at 3pm move to 4pm which sees Nadroga facing Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Labasa battles Suva at the ANZ Stadium and

Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park.

Nothing changes for tomorrow’s match with Labasa taking on Lautoka at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Fans can also catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Ba and Suva/Labasa matches also on Mirchi FM.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.