Tikoisuva and Tabua hat-trick for Rewa

The Rewa women’s thumped Navua 7-nil in its second Digicel Women’s Inter District Championship match in Nausori.

14 year old Tavaita Tikoisuva and Liku Tabua scored a hat-trick each.

Tabua is the younger sister of Bula Boys and Suva rep Inoke Turagalailai.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoisuva who hails from Raviravi, Moala in Lau with maternal links to Nalotu, Yawe, Kadavu played basic football.

The year nine student of Vunimono High School has been part of the Rewa squad since she was 10 years old.

Tikoisuva says the bigger picture for her is to one day wear the Fiji Kulas jumper.2

“Yes it takes good talent to come out in the second game, the first game it was so tough as they were strong also and we made a decision to pull out the backs and forwards so we had a draw in the first game but we came out in the second game. From year five my parents doesn’t allow me to play but my mom and dad now support me and my coaches and school teachers,they always cheer me up for playing soccer, and they want me to be in the Kulas team.”

She adds they’ll have to regroup before facing Nadroga tomorrow.

Rewa drew 1-all with defending champions Labasa.

In other games today, Labasa beat Nadroga 3-2 and Ba thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 7-0.