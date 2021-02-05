Tight schedule for Fiji FA

Before the postponement of any Fiji Football sanctioned competition, the Association had already put in place a plan to reshuffle tournaments if the need arises.

With the recent tropical cyclones affecting competition like the Pillays Garments Champion vs Champion series, Fiji FA has had to reschedule the game four weeks earlier.

The game was initially scheduled for January 29th and 31st, but now the series will be played on the 19th and 21st at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Fiji FA Mohammed Yusuf says they have a tight schedule ahead.

“We had a four-week buffer when we did this calendar in November and that buffer allowed us time prior to Easter and after Easter. So now we are almost going four weeks back. So we are going almost going four weeks back so we will be in a very tight situation now. Cancellation of matches will not be allowed very easily.”

The first CvC clash between Labasa and Suva will be played next Friday and Sunday.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.