Tight competition at Digicel Muslim IDC

Day three of the Fiji Digicel Muslim Sports Inter-District Championship is currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Fiji Muslim Sports Association General Secretary Jainut Dean says the competition has been really tight, and it’s still too early to tell who the favourites are.

He adds they’re looking forward to the next few rounds.

“The competition is really tough competition, most of teams are coming up, most have them have drew. We are just finishing with our first round, second round of games will start after lunch. By tonight we confirm the teams that will play the second game.”

Tomorrow some games will be moved to ground two to accommodate the Farebrother challenge match between Nadi and Suva before the quarterfinals starts at 6pm.

The semi-finals and final will be held on Sunday with the live commentaries to air on Mirchi FM.

The first semifinal starts at 9:30am, the second semi at 10:45am, and the final at 4pm.

Looking at the results today, Navua drew 1-all with Nadi, Nasinu 0-0 Rarawai.