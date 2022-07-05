Three youth players for all district teams

Lautoka Under19 player Gulam Razool [File Photo]

Districts are now required to have three Under-19 players in their teams in any Fiji Football competition.

The change in regulation was made by the Fiji Football Association during its Council meeting on Sunday.

Initially, districts were required to have two youth players where one would start and the other to come off the bench.

The new regulation sees the number increasing to three where one has to play the full 90 minutes and can only be substituted by another U19 player.

Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel says they want to see more youth players in action in top level football.

Patel adds this has also been done as some coaches are seen fielding U19 players for only five minutes before pulling them to the bench again.