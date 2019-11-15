Three weeks ample time for teams to prepare says Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association believes three weeks is enough time for the district teams to prepare for the Vodafone Premier League scheduled to resume next month.

As per the directive from the national coach, Flemming Serritslev, Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says teams will be given three full weeks to be match-ready.

With the new five substitute option implemented by FIFA, Yusuf says this will give players more time to rest during matches.

“We have given them three weeks, as per the national coach advise, players will need to come out and train. As a result FIFA has changed the law, with five subs in a match now, you can change five new people. We can change five new people in a match, we will add up having 16 players on the field at any point in time.”

Meanwhile Ba will play the first VPL match against Navua post COVID-19 at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba on July 11 and Suva a day after at the same venue.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.