Three teams for President Cup

Three senior division teams will feature in the 2022 Fiji FA President Cup challenge at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Lami, Northland Tailevu and Tavua will be competing from Friday during the Digicel Fiji FACT.

The tournament began during the 2020 Fiji FACT in which senior division teams from Vanua Levu zone participated.

This was won by Savusavu.

Fiji FA Tournament Director Amitesh Pal says this year they have given the opportunity to the senior division teams from Viti Levu to participate.

Northland Tailevu and Lami will kick start the tournament on Friday at 10am.

Tavua will then play Lami on Saturday at 12 midday and the final match will be between Tavua and Northland Tailevu on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the main Digicel Fiji FACT competition, at 1pm, Glamada Investments Rewa faces Koromakawa Rentals &Tours Navua followed by Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva and Nasinu at 3pm.

Cambridge Farms Nadroga takes on Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri at 5pm and at 7pm, All in One Builders Nadi battles Baker’s Fresh Lautoka.

You can listen to the live radio commentaries of the Rewa-Navua, Suva-Nasinu and Nadi-Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.