Three Subrail Park pavilions out of bounds for fans

Due to occupational health and safety reasons, the three Subrail Park pavilions in Labasa will be out of bounds for fans coming to watch the Labasa-Suva match.

This means only about 1000 fans will be able to watch the clash from the embankment according to Labasa team manager Nilesh Lal.

Lal is urging fans to purchase their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment as limited sits are available.

“Definitely playing with a large number of fans, it’s always a plus point for Labasa. As you have seen last weekend at Ratu Cakobau Park. So basically the more number of fans that we can get the better it will be for the team as they will perform better against a good team Suva that will be coming for the three points.”

In the Vodafone Premier Leagues matches, Labasa will host Suva at Subrail Park at 1.30pm on Saturday.

There will be three games on Sunday with Rewa playing defending VPL champions Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Lautoka meets Nasinu at Churchill Park and newly promoted Navua take on Nadi at the Uprising grounds in Pacific Harbour.

All games on Sunday will be played at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.