Football

Three Solomon Islanders to join Nadi FC

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 13, 2022 8:51 am
Nadi Football has roped in three Solomon Island nationals for its 2022 Premier League season.

Real Kakmora striker Jaygray Sipakana, Central Coast defender William Komasi and Solomon Wariors winger Alvin Hou are tentatively named for Nadi.

Nadi President Max Chetty says the association is still awaiting the International Transfer Certificate for the three players.

This means that the players won’t be featuring anytime soon.

Chetty says once officially approved the players will be able to join the Nadi side around May.

The trio currently await pending final completion of the transfer process between their former clubs and Nadi FC.

Meanwhile, the DPL kicks off today and Nadi will host Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Rewa will take on Ba today at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Before that Nasinu will kick-off the DPL against Labasa at 12 midday.

Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm at the same venue.

 

