Three red cards in Labasa's win over Suva

Three red cards were shown in Labasa’s 1-nil win over Suva in the Digicel Premier League thriller at the ANZ Stadium.

Labasa striker Ratu Apenisa Anare showed his individual brilliance and beat two Suva defenders in the 21st minute to score the lone goal of the match.

The second half was intense as Suva football captain Christopher Wasasala copped a red card for a scuffle against Labasa’s Siotame Kubu.

The tension increased in the match as this led to two other red cards to Suva’s Filipe Baravilala and Labasa’s Ilisoni Logaivou just minutes before the final whistle as the Whites finished the match with nine players and the Babasiga Lions finished with 10 players.

Labasa Captain Akuila Mateisuva made some brilliant saves which spared Labasa from a loss.

It was a tough encounter as both teams came out firing, determined to find the back of the net but the lone goal gave the northerners the maximum points..

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 13 8 3 2 20 10 +10 27 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 SUVA 12 6 2 4 16 10 +6 20 BA 12 5 3 4 16 10 +6 18 LABASA 11 3 7 1 6 4 +2 16 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 20 -8 14 NADROGA 13 1 6 6 9 20 -11 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 19 -12 5

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 13 10 Dec - Friday 7:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium 12 Dec - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 12 Dec - Sunday 4:00PM Labasa 1 - 0 Suva ANZ Stadium 12 Dec - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 1 Navua Prince Charles Park 12 Dec - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 3 Lautoka Lawaqa Park Round 12 03 Dec - Friday 7:00PM Labasa 2 - 1 Navua ANZ Stadium 05 Dec - Sunday 3:00PM Ba 3 - 0 Navua Churchill Park 05 Dec - Sunday 3:00PM Labasa 0 - 1 Nadi ANZ Stadium 05 Dec - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 3 Rewa Lawaqa Park 05 Dec - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium Round 11 20 November - Saturday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 1 Ba Churchill Park 21 November - Sunday 1:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 21 November - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 4 - 0 Nadi ANZ Stadium 21 November - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park Round 10 13 November - Saturday 3:00PM Ba 1 - 1 Nadroga Churchill Park 14 November - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 2 Suva Uprising Ground 14 November - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 3 - 1 Nadi Churchill Park 14 November - Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 9 07 November - Sunday 1:00PM Suva 2 - 2 Nadroga ANZ Stadium 07 November - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 0 - 3 Lautoka ANZ Stadium 07 November - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Ba Prince Charles Park Round 8 31st October - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 1 Nadroga Prince Charles Park 31st October - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Lautoka Uprising Ground 31st October - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 2 - 1 Rewa ANZ Stadium Round 7 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 1 Rewa Prince Charles Park 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 2 Ba ANZ Stadium 24th October - Sunday 4:30PM Navua 1 - 2 Nadroga Uprising Ground Round 6 18th April - Sunday 1:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Ba Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 0 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 2 - 2 Nadi Uprising Ground Round 5 11th April - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 3 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 0 Labasa Prince Charles Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 0 Ba Uprising Ground 11th April - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Suva Churchill Park Round 4 27th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 1 - 0 Nadroga Subrail Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Lautoka Churchill Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 0 Suva Prince Charles Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Rewa Uprising Ground Round 3 20th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Rewa Subrail Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 1 Ba Lawaqa Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Lautoka Prince Charles Park Round 2 14th Mar - Sunday 2:00PM Ba 4 - 1 Nadi Churchill Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 1 - 1 Suva Lawaqa Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 0 Labasa Uprising Grounds 14th Mar - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 1 Rewa Churchill Park Round 1 06th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Ba Subrail Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 2 - 2 Nadi Lawaqa Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 0 - 1 Suva ANZ Stadium 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Navua Churchill Park