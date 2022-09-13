Three Premier League matches off before Queen's funeral

[Source: BBC]

Three Premier League matches have been postponed this weekend before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chelsea’s home game with Liverpool and Leeds United’s trip to Manchester United have been called off.

Brighton against Crystal Palace had already been called off because of rail strikes and remains postponed.

The other league matches between 16 and 18 September will take place after football paused last weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday 19 September.

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures,” said a Premier League statement.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

“For the matches being played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen at Premier League stadiums.

“New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”

Brighton were scheduled to host Palace on Saturday and, while a rail strike on that day has been suspended following the death of the Queen, the game will not go ahead.

The other two postponed games were due to take place on Sunday.

“The UK Football Policing Unit and National Police Chiefs’ Council have worked closely with the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association to balance the policing requirements following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, daily policing and enabling as many football matches as possible to go ahead as planned,” said an NPCC statement.

Chelsea’s game against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday is still on, but Arsenal’s Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has been postponed.

All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football was postponed over the weekend but matches across the game are set to resume.

English Football League fixtures will return from Tuesday, while the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship – due to start last weekend – will take place as scheduled.

Football will resume in Northern Ireland on Monday, while Welsh football will restart on Tuesday. and Scottish football on Wednesday.

National League fixtures will go ahead from Monday, along with all matches across grassroots football in England.

The Football Association confirmed all scheduled matches on the day of the Queen’s funeral will be postponed.

In a statement, the FA said: “All matches held at stadiums are subject to leagues and clubs working with the relevant authorities to stage these fixtures, as usual practice.

“We will be recommending to clubs, leagues and competitions across the country that a minute’s silence is observed before matches are played, and that black armbands should be worn where possible.”