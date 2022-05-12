Three points vital for title contention

Staying in contention for the national league title remains a priority for Rewa football and beating Lautoka today will take them closer to that.

The side has moved down to third on the Digicel Premier League table after being overtaken by Ba who has better points difference after playing nine games.

Coach Rodicks Singh says a win will put them back in second place with 21 points, two away from leaders Suva.

To win Singh says they will have to stick to their game plan, work on possession-based attacks and create chances that should be turned into points.

He says scoring first will set the tempo well and they have to take control of the game from the first whistle.

Rewa battles Lautoka at 3pm at Churchill Park.