Three players fail drug test at IDC

Three players have tested positive for drug use at the Courts Inter District Championship after the three days of pool games.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says the players are both from the premier and senior division.

He adds one player tested positive per day since the tournament started on Tuesday.

Yusuf says the players and their respective districts will be notified before they take further action.