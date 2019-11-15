Three OFC tournaments postponed

The OFC Executive Committee has confirmed the postponement of three OFC tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The men’s OFC U-19 Championship, the OFC Champions League 2020 and the OFC U-17 Women’s Championship have all been postponed.

The men’s OFC U-19 Championship, that was scheduled to be played in Samoa in July, will not be held before October 2020 but no later than January 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

The top two teams from this tournament will earn a place at the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia as OFC’s representatives.

The OFC Champions League 2020 quarter-finals have been postponed until September 2020 at the earliest and OFC remains in regular contact with the eight clubs that have qualified for the knockout stages.

The winner of the Champions League will represent OFC at the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup that is scheduled to be played in Qatar in December.

Potential new dates for the OFC U-19 Championship and the OFC Champions League 2020 will be reviewed on July 31 when governments in the Pacific have provided more information on border restrictions and sports activities.

The OFC U-17 Women’s Championship was meant to be played in Tahiti in April, following a previous delay from December due to the measles epidemic in the Pacific; a further decision regarding that tournament will be made on June 2.

The winner of the OFC U-17 Women’s Championship is scheduled to attend the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India, which has been postponed until next year.

A decision on all other OFC competitions for 2020 will be made on July 31.