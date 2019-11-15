Three new players ready for Nasinu

The three players that came through for Nasinu in the Fiji Football Association mid-season transfer window will be fully utilized against Ba in the Vodafone Premier League this weekend.

Former Ba player Patrick Sarwan, Semi Vakatalai who came from Tavua and Lami’s Asish Chand will get the chance to run out for Nasinu against Ba.

Nasinu coach Tagi Vonolagi says they had four weeks to prepare but fitness is still a worry for the side.

Vonolagi says it’s a blessing for them to be playing against giants Ba.

The Men in Black will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm.

In another VPL match on Saturday, Labasa host Nadi at Subrail Park at 2pm.

On Sunday, Lautoka meet Navua at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm and at the same time Suva host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium.

You can watch the Suva/Rewa match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

[Source: Fiji Footall]