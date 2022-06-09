Three Digicel Muslim IDC matches tonight

[File Photo]

Three western derby Fiji Digicel Muslim Sports Inter-District Championship matches will be played tonight.

Maigania and Sabeto kick-off the first match at 6.30pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Cuvu takes on Drasa at 7.45pm while Varavu battles Lautoka at 9pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The semi-finals and final of the Muslim IDC will be held on Sunday with the live commentaries to air on Mirchi FM.

First semifinal starts at 9:30am, the second semi at 10:45am, and the final at 4pm.