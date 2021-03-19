Three matches at Uprising Sports Centre

Fans will have the opportunity to witness three football matches at the Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday.

The Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor will host three matches with ticket price of $5.

The games starts with the Digicel Women’s Super League between Rewa and Suva at 11am.

At 1pm, Lami faces Northland Tailevu in the Digicel Senior League.

Concluding the schedule matches is the anticipated Digicel Premier League clash between Navua and Rewa at 3pm.

Other DPL matches on Sunday at 3pm, Nadi hosts Suva at Prince Charles Park and Lautoka faces Ba at Churchill Park.

Today at 1.30pm, Labasa meets Nadroga at Subrail Park.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa vs Nadroga and Suva vs Nadi matches on Mirchi FM.

Fans can also catch the live commentary of the Lautoka vs Ba match on the Mirchi FM Facebook page.