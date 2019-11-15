Three Lautoka Football players express interest to join Ba

Three Lautoka football club players have shown interest in playing for the Ba Football Club.
This as all three have applied for their release from Lautoka.
The three are Ben Aminio Mateinaqara, Muni Shivam Naidu and Samuela Drudru.
The player transfer window opened on the 1st of this month and closes on the 31st.
