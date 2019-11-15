Three key players return for Suva

Good news for Suva fans this weekend as three key players are back in the squad ahead of their clash against Nadi.

Key players including striker Iosefo Verevou has recovered from an injury while Kelvin Naidu and midfielder Jonetani Buksh are back from suspension.

The trio are expected to feature for Suva against the Jetsetters.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Jibola Afonja will miss out on the clash for the Whites after copping two yellow cards in the match against Rewa last Sunday.

Nadi hosts Suva on Sunday 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

Also on Sunday Rewa takes on Lautoka 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and this match will air live on both FBC TV and FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Nasinu meets Navua on the same venue at 3pm.

There will be only one game tomorrow with Ba hosting Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy AT 3pm and you can catch the commentary on Mirchi FM.