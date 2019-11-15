Three football games at Ratu Cakobau park tomorrow

Southern fans will be treated to some wonderful football action at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow.

Three games will be held at the venue starting with the Vodafone under-19 Youth League where competition leaders Rewa face Suva at 11.30am.

The match will be followed by the Senior League clash between Tailevu Naitasiri and Rakiraki at 1.30pm.

The final match of the day will see FoodCity Rewa meeting Nadi in the Vodafone Premier League at 3.30pm and this match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform with the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

In other VPL matches tomorrow, Suva takes on Lautoka at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium and Labasa hosts Nasinu at 1:30pm.

The lone match today is at 4pm between Navua and Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Meanwhile, looking at the Women’s Senior League results today, Suva defeated Nasinu 1-0 while Rewa won by default over Northland Tailevu