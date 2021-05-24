Three DPL matches this week

Three Digicel Premier League matches will be played this week.

Lautoka who is behind by five games will be playing two matches this week.

The Blues will first face Ba on Wednesday at Churchill Park at 7.30pm.

Lautoka will play its second game on Sunday against Rewa at Churchill Park at 3pm.

On Saturday, Labasa will host Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.