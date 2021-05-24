Home

Football

Three DPL matches this week

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 4:16 pm
Lautoka will play two matches this week

Three Digicel Premier League matches will be played this week.

Lautoka who is behind by five games will be playing two matches this week.

The Blues will first face Ba on Wednesday at Churchill Park at 7.30pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka will play its second game on Sunday against Rewa at Churchill Park at 3pm.

On Saturday, Labasa will host Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA97202110+1123
REWA8530135+818
BA85031810+815
NADI84041212012
LAUTOKA4301126+69
NADROGA8305715
-89
TAILEVU NAITASIRI8215710-37
NAVUA92161018-87
NASINU9216918-97
LABASA7124813-55

