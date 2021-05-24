Football
Three DPL matches this week
April 25, 2022 4:16 pm
Lautoka will play two matches this week
Three Digicel Premier League matches will be played this week.
Lautoka who is behind by five games will be playing two matches this week.
The Blues will first face Ba on Wednesday at Churchill Park at 7.30pm.
Article continues after advertisement
Lautoka will play its second game on Sunday against Rewa at Churchill Park at 3pm.
On Saturday, Labasa will host Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|9
|7
|2
|0
|21
|10
|+11
|23
|REWA
|8
|5
|3
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|18
|BA
|8
|5
|0
|3
|18
|10
|+8
|15
|NADI
|8
|4
|0
|4
|12
|12
|0
|12
|LAUTOKA
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|9
|NADROGA
|8
|3
|0
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|NAVUA
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10
|18
|-8
|7
|NASINU
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|18
|-9
|7
|LABASA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|5
Advertisement