Three days of mourning for Brazil

Brazil mourned the death of one of its brightest stars, soccer legend Pele, with fans and friends paying their respects to the sports icon.

Outside Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele had been undergoing treatment, fans gathered to mourn the loss of one of the greatest ever exponents of the beautiful game, displaying Pele memorabilia on a clothesline by the entrance.

Pele’s death has unified Brazil, a country starkly divided by a bruising presidential election.

Outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who leaves office on tomorrow declared three days of mourning.

Monuments have been lit up to honour the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player, including Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue and Sao Paulo’s NeoQuimica Arena, where the opening match of the 2014 World Cup was played.

Pele’s wake will take place on Monday, only after the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the center of the field at the stadium of Santos, his hometown club, which experienced a cloudy and rainy Friday morning.