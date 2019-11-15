Home

This season's Club World Cup moved

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 18, 2020 5:15 am
Liverpool won the last Club World Cup in December 2019 [Source: FIFA]

Fifa has moved this season’s Club World Cup from December to February 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

European representatives Bayern Munich won the Champions League in August, but the pandemic affected the conclusion of other continental championships.

The tournament will still be played in Qatar, from 1-11 February.

Liverpool won the last Club World Cup in December 2019.

Fifa also announced that its women’s Under-20 and Under-17 2020 World Cups, initially rescheduled for 2021, have been cancelled and will not take place.

[Source: BBC]

