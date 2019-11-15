Football
This season's Club World Cup moved
November 18, 2020 5:15 am
Liverpool won the last Club World Cup in December 2019 [Source: FIFA]
Fifa has moved this season’s Club World Cup from December to February 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
European representatives Bayern Munich won the Champions League in August, but the pandemic affected the conclusion of other continental championships.
The tournament will still be played in Qatar, from 1-11 February.
Fifa also announced that its women’s Under-20 and Under-17 2020 World Cups, initially rescheduled for 2021, have been cancelled and will not take place.
[Source: BBC]
