Third place finish for Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Kulas has finished in third place in the Pacific Four Nations Cup that will come to an end today.

Kulas were held to a 1-all draw by the Solomon Islands earlier today and because of goal difference, the latter has taken the second spot, behind the undefeated Young Matildas.

However, midfielder Luisa Tamanitoakula says this was than more just a tournament for the national women’s side as it took revenge on Papua New Guinea and gained exposure.

“It’s good exposure for the team. With less preparation time, I think it’s been a good journey for us, playing against the best in Oceania.”

The Kulas defeated Papua New Guinea 2-0 in the first match and went down to Australia 3-0 in the second.

The team will be back next week in time for the women’s Inter-District Championship.