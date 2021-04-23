Third loss in DPL disappointing: Ba football coach

A third loss for Ba in the Digicel Premier League is disappointing.

These were the words of head coach Kamal Swamy after a disappointing 0-2 loss against Rewa.

Swamy says they can’t keep dwelling on the past and will need to better their performance.

“We just had a meeting with the boys and how is it possible that we can correct it and so we have to move on and prepare better for next game and Fiji Fact”.

Swamy says they have the ability to do even better.

Fiji Football has suspended all its events for the next 14 days.

This has been confirmed by Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf earlier this morning.